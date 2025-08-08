 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves
Brewers activate Shelby Miller from injured list just over a week after acquiring him
Tristan McKee.jpeg
Spire Motorsports’ 15-year-old development driver wins ARCA race at Watkins Glen

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves
Brewers activate Shelby Miller from injured list just over a week after acquiring him
Tristan McKee.jpeg
Spire Motorsports’ 15-year-old development driver wins ARCA race at Watkins Glen

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Braelon Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 06:05 PM

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Braelon Allen 2025 Fantasy Preview

Braelon AllenRB - New York JetsBye:9
Age: 21HT: 6-1WT: 235

2024: The No. 134 overall pick of the draft, Allen went wire to wire as the Jets’ “1B” back behind Breece Hall, but it ended up amounting to only three scores on 111 total touches. Stuck in a bad offense and behind Hall on the touches that mattered most, Allen was also hurt by the late-season emergence of fellow rookie Isaiah Davis.

What’s changed: Aaron Rodgers and his dysfunction are gone, replaced by former Lions DC Aaron Glenn at head coach and run-friendly quarterback Justin Fields under center. The Jets are expected to massively increase their ground-game commitment, though Glenn has talked up a three-man committee, while Hall remains the obvious lead back.

Outlook: Allen was brutally inefficient as a rookie — he was second to last in average rush yards over expected — but this will be an offense optimized for the run. Despite legitimate question marks around his skill level and workload, Allen has a higher fantasy ceiling than many of his fellow mid- to late-round backs.

NFL: New York Jets Minicamp
2025 New York Jets Fantasy Preview: Justin Fields looks to thrive entering his best situation yet
The Jets will enter 2025 coming off of another losing season, as first-time head coach Aaron Glenn and company look to change the tide for the team he once played for.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2024 NYJ 17 92 334 3.6 19.6 2 19 27 148 1 3 85 76 66
PROJ.2025 NYJ 17 91 365 4 21.4 3 10 17 77 0 3 73 68 63

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Allen_Braelon_.jpg Braelon Allen Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets