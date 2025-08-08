Braelon Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Braelon Allen 2025 Fantasy Preview

Braelon Allen RB - New York Jets Bye:9 Age: 21 HT: 6-1 WT: 235

2024: The No. 134 overall pick of the draft, Allen went wire to wire as the Jets’ “1B” back behind Breece Hall, but it ended up amounting to only three scores on 111 total touches. Stuck in a bad offense and behind Hall on the touches that mattered most, Allen was also hurt by the late-season emergence of fellow rookie Isaiah Davis.

What’s changed: Aaron Rodgers and his dysfunction are gone, replaced by former Lions DC Aaron Glenn at head coach and run-friendly quarterback Justin Fields under center. The Jets are expected to massively increase their ground-game commitment, though Glenn has talked up a three-man committee, while Hall remains the obvious lead back.

Outlook: Allen was brutally inefficient as a rookie — he was second to last in average rush yards over expected — but this will be an offense optimized for the run. Despite legitimate question marks around his skill level and workload, Allen has a higher fantasy ceiling than many of his fellow mid- to late-round backs.

2025 New York Jets Fantasy Preview: Justin Fields looks to thrive entering his best situation yet The Jets will enter 2025 coming off of another losing season, as first-time head coach Aaron Glenn and company look to change the tide for the team he once played for.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 NYJ 17 92 334 3.6 19.6 2 19 27 148 1 3 85 76 66 PROJ.2025 NYJ 17 91 365 4 21.4 3 10 17 77 0 3 73 68 63

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs