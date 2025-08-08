Braelon Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Braelon Allen 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Braelon Allen
|RB - New York Jets
|Bye:9
|Age: 21
|HT: 6-1
|WT: 235
2024: The No. 134 overall pick of the draft, Allen went wire to wire as the Jets’ “1B” back behind Breece Hall, but it ended up amounting to only three scores on 111 total touches. Stuck in a bad offense and behind Hall on the touches that mattered most, Allen was also hurt by the late-season emergence of fellow rookie Isaiah Davis.
What’s changed: Aaron Rodgers and his dysfunction are gone, replaced by former Lions DC Aaron Glenn at head coach and run-friendly quarterback Justin Fields under center. The Jets are expected to massively increase their ground-game commitment, though Glenn has talked up a three-man committee, while Hall remains the obvious lead back.
Outlook: Allen was brutally inefficient as a rookie — he was second to last in average rush yards over expected — but this will be an offense optimized for the run. Despite legitimate question marks around his skill level and workload, Allen has a higher fantasy ceiling than many of his fellow mid- to late-round backs.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2024
|NYJ
|17
|92
|334
|3.6
|19.6
|2
|19
|27
|148
|1
|3
|85
|76
|66
|PROJ.2025
|NYJ
|17
|91
|365
|4
|21.4
|3
|10
|17
|77
|0
|3
|73
|68
|63
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
