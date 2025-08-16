Joshua Palmer fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Joshua Palmer 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Joshua Palmer
|WR - Buffalo Bills
|Bye:7
|Age: 25
|HT: 6-1
|WT: 210
2024: Two years removed from a 72-769-3 season, Palmer last season had 586 yards and a touchdown over 15 games for the Chargers as a tertiary option for Justin Herbert. He set a new career mark in yards per reception (15.4).
What’s changed: Palmer signed a three-year deal worth up to $36 million with the Bills. They also signed Khalil Shakir to a contract extension.
2025 Outlook: After signing with the Bills on a three-year deal worth up to $36 million, Palmer has a real chance to establish himself as the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Shakir. Bills beat writers have been bullish on Palmer this offseason as he’s displayed a good grasp of the Buffalo offense and solid chemistry with Josh Allen. Palmer, who has eclipsed 500 receiving yards in each of his past three seasons with the Chargers, should get plenty of playing time in 2025. He should be a decent option in deeper leagues.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|LAC
|16
|72
|107
|769
|10.7
|48.1
|3
|3
|169
|133
|97
|2023
|LAC
|10
|38
|61
|581
|15.3
|58.1
|2
|2
|107
|88
|69
|2024
|LAC
|15
|39
|65
|584
|15
|38.9
|1
|1
|107
|88
|68
|PROJ. 2025
|BUF
|17
|29
|51
|417
|14.2
|24.5
|4
|4
|94
|79
|65
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
