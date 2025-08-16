 Skip navigation
Joshua Palmer fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 10:25 AM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Joshua Palmer 2025 Fantasy Preview

Joshua PalmerWR - Buffalo BillsBye:7
Age: 25HT: 6-1WT: 210

2024: Two years removed from a 72-769-3 season, Palmer last season had 586 yards and a touchdown over 15 games for the Chargers as a tertiary option for Justin Herbert. He set a new career mark in yards per reception (15.4).

What’s changed: Palmer signed a three-year deal worth up to $36 million with the Bills. They also signed Khalil Shakir to a contract extension.

2025 Outlook: After signing with the Bills on a three-year deal worth up to $36 million, Palmer has a real chance to establish himself as the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Shakir. Bills beat writers have been bullish on Palmer this offseason as he’s displayed a good grasp of the Buffalo offense and solid chemistry with Josh Allen. Palmer, who has eclipsed 500 receiving yards in each of his past three seasons with the Chargers, should get plenty of playing time in 2025. He should be a decent option in deeper leagues.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 LAC 16 72 107 769 10.7 48.1 3 3 169 133 97
2023 LAC 10 38 61 581 15.3 58.1 2 2 107 88 69
2024 LAC 15 39 65 584 15 38.9 1 1 107 88 68
PROJ. 2025 BUF 17 29 51 417 14.2 24.5 4 4 94 79 65

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Chargers Joshua Palmer Joshua Palmer Buffalo Bills Primary Logo Buffalo Bills