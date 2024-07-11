 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
12011350.jpg
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicagov2_240704.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBANew Orleans PelicansAntonio Reeves

Antonio
Reeves

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
John Calipari finally fills Kentucky roster after working longer for recruits and transfers
Kentucky’s fervent fan base was palpable as the Wildcats listed just seven scholarship players and coach John Calipari worked to fill out a roster that lost 2022 consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe among eight departures.
Brandon Ingram trade talks reportedly ‘have intensified’
How close is Lauri Markkanen to being traded by the Jazz?
2024 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Top players, news, live updates, rumors, deadline, signings
Pelicans reportedly acquire Dejonte Murray from Hawks for Nance Jr., Daniels, two first-round picks
Cooper Flag, Brandon Miller, Keegan Murray highlight USA Basketball Select team
2024 NBA Draft Rumors: Possible trades, news, leaks, buzz including Bronny James to Lakers