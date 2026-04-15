Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Amid a quickly crumbling season, Arsenal must now turn their attention back to the UEFA Champions League, the only competition in which they have tasted anything but defeat in four games, to finish off Sporting CP in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

MORE — Champions League scores & semifinal matchups

The Gunners were bounced from both domestic cups — League and FA — before robbing Sporting for a 1-0 victory in stoppage time last week, before returning to Premier League action and suffering their first league defeat since January over the weekend. Their PL title lead is down to six points now with 2nd-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand, up next this weekend (Sunday, 11:30 am ET). All of the above begs some complicated questions: Would they be better off going out of the Champions League in order to focus on securing the PL title? The worst-case scenario for Mikel Arteta would be to reach the Champions League semifinals (or final) and fail to win it, while also losing the PL title after leading by nine points with seven games left.

Up next for either Arsenal or Sporting will be Atletico Madrid or Barcelona. Atleti lead 2-0 after winning at Camp Nou in the first leg.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 15)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Mikel Merino (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (muscular), Martin Odegaard (undisclosed), Riccardo Calafiori (knock), Jurrien Timber (muscular)

Sporting CP team news, focus

OUT: Nuno Santos (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Guilherme (undisclosed), Fotis Ioannidis (knee)

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon prediction

Sporting have very little to lose here, which means they should (and likely will) come out highly aggressive and put Arsenal under pressure from the start — and that’s the last thing the Gunners want right now. Arsenal 1-2 (2-2 agg.) Sporting — Arsenal win on penalties.