Nebraska at Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is an elimination game tonight in Columbus. It’s a question mark as to if either of these schools hear their name called on Selection Sunday but that slight hope is extinguished for the loser as the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-13, 8-10) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-12, 7-11) tonight.

The Buckeyes defeated USC last Wednesday in Southern California, 87-82, to snap a three-game losing streak. Nebraska’s losing streak is now three games following their loss Saturday at home to Minnesota, 67-65.

These teams met in Lincoln on February 9 with the Cornhuskers winning 79-71. Brice Williams had 24 points to lead Nebraska in the win. Micah Parrish had 30 in the loss for Ohio State. He was one of two players from Ohio State to reach double figures in the game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nebraska at Ohio State

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Value City Arena

City: Columbus, OH

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Cornhuskers at Buckeyes

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Nebraska Cornhuskers (+220), Ohio State Buckeyes (-275)

Spread: Buckeyes -6.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Nebraska at Ohio State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the visitors to cover the number: Nebraska +6.5 (-120)

“Some will look at this game and say Nebraska has lost three straight and is burnt toast, well the toast is burning, and you should show some urgency to get it out of the toaster, but you can still pull a Life and get the spoon out and scrape off that char -- and that’s what we see here. Nebraska will have some urgency to earn a bubble win over Ohio State who has hitting 26% from three over three games before going 11-of-20 in a win over USC. The Cornhuskers season comes down to this.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Ohio State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Nebraska +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 144.5.

Nebraska at Ohio State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Nebraska has lost 4 of its last 5 games

Nebraska’s last 3 games against Ohio State have gone over the Total

Ohio State has covered in 16 of its 29 games this season

