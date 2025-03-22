New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Michigan State Spartans (28-6) take the court in the Round of 32 against the New Mexico Lobos (27-7) on Sunday in Cleveland, OH.

The No. 2 seed in the South Region, Michigan State advanced to the second round with an 87-62 victory over Bryant. Tom Izzo’s club led by just five points at halftime but ran away in the second half. Coen Carr provided a spark off the bench scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Winners of the Mountain West Conference regular season title, the No. 10 seed Lobos knocked off Marquette, 75-66 in the first round. Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent led the way with 21 points and six assists.

This game in its simplest breakdown forecasts as Michigan State’s strong rebounding and defensive capabilities pitted against New Mexico’s high-scoring, fast-paced offense

This matchup promises an exciting contrast of styles, with both teams aiming to advance to the Sweet 16 and a date with the winner of the Ole Miss vs. Iowa State game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch New Mexico vs. Michigan State

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for New Mexico vs. Michigan State

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: New Mexico Lobos (+260), Michigan State Spartans (-325)

Spread: Spartans -7.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Lobos & Spartans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on New Mexico +7.5

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 147.5.

New Mexico vs. Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

New Mexico is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

New Mexico Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 6 of their last 10 games (3-6-1)

Michigan State has covered the spread in 9 of their last 10 games

Sparty Game Totals have cashed the UNDER in 8 of their last 10 games

