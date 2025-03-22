 Skip navigation
Top News

World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals TV, live stream schedule
Syndication: The Tennessean
Illinois vs. Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Top Clips

oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title
oly_atm400_final_250322.jpg
U.S. sweeps 400m medals at World Indoor Champs.
oly_atw400_final_250322.jpg
Anning leans ahead of Holmes for 400m win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published March 22, 2025 10:50 AM

The Michigan State Spartans (28-6) take the court in the Round of 32 against the New Mexico Lobos (27-7) on Sunday in Cleveland, OH.

The No. 2 seed in the South Region, Michigan State advanced to the second round with an 87-62 victory over Bryant. Tom Izzo’s club led by just five points at halftime but ran away in the second half. Coen Carr provided a spark off the bench scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds.

Winners of the Mountain West Conference regular season title, the No. 10 seed Lobos knocked off Marquette, 75-66 in the first round. Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent led the way with 21 points and six assists.

This game in its simplest breakdown forecasts as Michigan State’s strong rebounding and defensive capabilities pitted against New Mexico’s high-scoring, fast-paced offense

This matchup promises an exciting contrast of styles, with both teams aiming to advance to the Sweet 16 and a date with the winner of the Ole Miss vs. Iowa State game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch New Mexico vs. Michigan State

  • Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Time: 8:40PM EST
  • Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for New Mexico vs. Michigan State

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: New Mexico Lobos (+260), Michigan State Spartans (-325)
  • Spread: Spartans -7.5

  • Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Lobos & Spartans game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on New Mexico +7.5
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 147.5.

New Mexico vs. Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • New Mexico is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games
  • New Mexico Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 6 of their last 10 games (3-6-1)
  • Michigan State has covered the spread in 9 of their last 10 games
  • Sparty Game Totals have cashed the UNDER in 8 of their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

