Marlins at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8

Its Friday, August 8 and the Marlins (56-58) are in Atlanta to continue their series against the Braves (48-66).

Edward Cabrera is slated to take the mound for Miami against Bryce Elder.

Last night the Braves took the series opener, 8-6. Atlanta rallied from a 6-3 deficit scoring six runs over the final three innings. Drake Baldwin led the attack with three hits including two home runs and five RBIs. Marcell Ozuna added his 16th home run of the season. Carlos Carrasco allowed all six Miami runs but the Braves’ bullpen was perfect in relief of him allowing just one baserunner over the final 3.1 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Braves

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, FDSNSO

Odds for the Marlins at the Braves

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Marlins (-116), Braves (-104)

Spread: Marlins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Braves

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Edward Cabrera vs. Bryce Elder

Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-5, 3.24 ERA)

Last outing: August 3 vs. Yankees - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Braves: Bryce Elder (4-8, 6.03 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 at Cincinnati - 2.70 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Braves

The Marlins have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

The Under is 4-1 in the Marlins’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

Edward Cabrera has struck out at least 5 hitters in every appearance but 1 since May 10

has struck out at least 5 hitters in every appearance but 1 since May 10 Edward Cabrera has struck out at least 6 hitters in 4 of his last 6 starts

has struck out at least 6 hitters in 4 of his last 6 starts Marcell Ozuna was 4-8 in his last 2 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Marlins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

