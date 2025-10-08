Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

Thanks to wins in the first two games of their series in Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of sweeping the Phillies as the National League Division series moves to Chavez Ravine for Game 3. Aaron Nola is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles.

Through two games, each team has 13 hits - six each in Game 1 and seven each in Game 2. The Dodgers have hit in the clutch, and the Phillies have not. It is not that simple but maybe it is. The top four hitters in Philadelphia’s lineup are a combined 3-27 through two games. LA’s top four in the lineup are a combined 7-32. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have one hit between them. That needs to change if Philly is going to climb back in this series.

Finding offense will not be easy tonight as the Phillies face one of the stingiest pitchers of late. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts spanning 17 innings. Aaron Nola was excellent in his last start (one earned run over eight innings with nine strikeouts) but that was back on September 26. How will he respond to nearly two weeks removed from that outing?

Lets dive into the numbers of Game 3 and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 3

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Time: 9:08PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Dodgers - NLDS Game 3

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (+152), Los Angeles Dodgers (-187)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+113)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 3

Pitching matchup for October 8, 2025: Aaron Nola vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Phillies: Aaron Nola (Regular Season: 5-10, 6.01 ERA)

Last outing: 9/26 vs. Minnesota - 8.0 IP 1 ER, 2H, 0 BB, 9 Ks Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Regular Season: 12-8, 2.49 ERA)

Last outing: 10/1 vs. Cincinnati - 6.2IP, 0 ER, 4H, 2 BBs, and 9 Ks



vs.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Dodgers - NLDS Game 3

Philadelphia is a combined 7-26 (.269) against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in his career

in his career Harrison Bader is 4-7 in his career against Yamamoto

is 4-7 in his career against Yamamoto Mookie Betts is 9-23 including 2 HRs against Aaron Nola in his career

is 9-23 including 2 HRs against in his career Enrique Hernandez is 4-11 including 3 HRs in his career against Nola

is 4-11 including 3 HRs in his career against Nola The Dodgers are a combined 54-246 (.220) against Nola in his career

Daboll playing mind games with Eagles, Brown Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to preview Thursday Night Football's NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 3 between the Phillies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

