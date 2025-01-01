76ers at Kings Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for January 1

It’s Wednesday, January 1, and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-17) and the Sacramento Kings (14-19) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Philadelphia has won 4 straight with their most recent victory Monday in Portland, 125-103. Joel Embiid scored a season-high 37 to pace the 76ers. The Kings snapped a 6-game losing streak with a 110-100 win at home Monday against the Mavs.

The 76ers are currently 8-8 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Kings have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details and how to watch 76ers at Kings live today

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Time: 10:00 pm EST

Site: Golden 1 Center

City: Sacramento, CA

Game odds for 76ers at Kings

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Philadelphia 76ers (-219), Sacramento Kings (+268)

Spread: 76ers -6.5

Over/Under: 224.5 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 111.23, and the Kings 114.62.

Expert picks and predictions for Wednesday’s 76ers at Kings game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers and Kings’ game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at -6.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 224.5.

Important stats, trends and insights to know ahead of 76ers at Kings on Wednesday

The 76ers have a 13-17 record but are on a 4-game winning streak

6 of the Kings’ last 8 matchups with the 76ers have stayed UNDER the Total

The Kings have gone 12-21 ATS this season

The 76ers have covered the spread in 8 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

