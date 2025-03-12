76ers vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks,, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 12

It’s Wednesday, March 12, and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-42) and Toronto Raptors (22-43) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The 76ers are currently 10-21 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Raptors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Toronto won both meetings by three and eight points this season.

Philadelphia has won two of the past six games afater nine straight losses. Toronto is 4-1 over the previous five games and 5-5 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Raptors live today

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for 76ers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: 76ers (+139), Raptors (-165)

Spread: Raptors -3.5

Over/Under: 221.5 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 108.27, and the Raptors 112.09.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s 76ers vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under in Toronto vs Philly:

“The total moved from 217.5 to 221.5 overnight, but the two previous meetings combined for 222 and 208 points. The 76ers and Raptors may seem like they are clicking because of their recent wins, but I am not buying it, nor buying into either team. I would go with the Under or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Raptors have lost 12 of 21 games this season following a win

Each of the 76ers’ last 3 games at the Raptors have gone over the Total

The Raptors have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The 76ers have won 14 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

