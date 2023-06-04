 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

BETTING THE NBA FINALS GAME 2 BETWEEN THE NUGGETS AND HEAT

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 3, 2023 08:10 PM
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic

Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Heat at Nuggets (-8.5): O/U 214.5

Denver won Game 1, 104-93, not the fast-paced game nor efficient shooting from deep that I expected.

However, the zig zag theory is in play here and Miami cannot play the same style in Game 2 and expect to break Denver’s 9-0 home record. Teams that have been down 0-2 are practically cooked during a seven-game series throughout NBA history.

The Nuggets shot below their playoff average from three as well as second-chance points, so I expect those both to improve in Game 2. The Heat only attempted two free-throws in Game 1, an NBA Finals record-low, plus Miami shot 33.3% from deep and only 40.6% from the field.

Miami has only reached 100 points once in the past five games and while the recency is against us, I expect the Heat to top 100-plus points here. The Heat can really only improve in all of those areas they struggled in Game 1 and are a strong lean on the spread for me.

Teams that lost and failed to cover in Game 1 of the NBA Finals are 5-4-1 ATS over the last 10 NBA Finals Game 2’s, so not much of a profitable trend.

I will back the zig zag theory on the total and take the Over 214.5 up to 216 for 2 units. I expect this second-half to be more high-scoring than Game 1’s 96 points.

Pick: Over 214.5 (2u)

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL
Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL