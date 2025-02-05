Bucks vs. Hornets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-22) and Charlotte Hornets (12-35) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

This game features two teams streaking in the wrong direction. The Hornets have lost five straight. The Bucks? Three in a row. Charlotte has now won since LaMelo Ball sprained his ankle. It is Milwaukee’s third game in four nights. Something’s gotta give. Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 64.5% over his last ten games.

The Bucks are currently 9-14 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Hornets live today

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Game odds for Bucks vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Bucks (-391), Hornets (+307)

Spread: Bucks -8.5

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 112.38, and the Hornets 107.96.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Bucks vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects a fast start from Giannis: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 9.5 1st QT Points (-135)

“Sitting at 9.6 points per 1st quarter, Giannis has a great matchup. The Hornets are a bottom three defense against scoring bigs. Giannis could feast, but a blowout is very likely. I’ll just take the 1st quarter and call it a day.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Hornets on Wednesday

The Hornets have lost 4 of their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Over is 4-1 in the Bucks’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Hornets have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

The Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

