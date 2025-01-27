Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction: Odds, Best bets, recent trends, and game details for January 27

It’s Monday, January 27, and the Milwaukee Bucks (25-18) and the Utah Jazz (10-33) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Milwaukee puts its five-game win streak on the line tonight. As a result of the win streak, the Bucks are now in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Utah has lost five straight. The Jazz are led by Lauri Markkanen. The former Arizona Wildcat is averaging just under 20 points per game (19.7).

The Bucks are currently 8-11 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Jazz have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Bucks vs. Jazz today

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Delta Center

City: Salt Lake City, UT

Game odds for Bucks vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Bucks (-407), Jazz (+316)

Bucks (-407), Jazz (+316) Spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks -8.5 Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 120.91, and the Jazz 116.48.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Bucks vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Jazz game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Jazz on Monday

The Bucks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games

The Bucks’ last 5 road games have gone OVER the Total

The Jazz have covered in 3 of their 4 games against Central Division teams this season

The Bucks are on a 5-game winning streak

