Bucks vs. Trail Blazers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 28

It’s Tuesday, January 28, and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-18) and the Portland Trail Blazers (17-29) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

Giannis and the Bucks were victorious in Utah last night, 125-110. Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each scored 35 to propel Milwaukee to its sixth win in its last seven games. Portland saw its four-game win streak snapped in their last game Sunday at home against the OKC Thunder.

The Bucks are currently 9-11 on the road with a point differential of +4, while the Trail Blazers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers live today

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Moda Center

City: Portland, OR

Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Bucks vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Bucks (-251), Trail Blazers (+205)

Bucks (-251), Trail Blazers (+205) Spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks -6.5 Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 117.32, and the Trail Blazers 113.93.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Bucks vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Trail Blazers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

9 of the Bucks’ last 10 games at Portland have stayed UNDER the Total

The Bucks have covered the spread in their last 6 games against teams with worse records

The Bucks have won 6 of their last 7 away games against teams with losing records

