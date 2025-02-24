Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 24

It’s Monday, February 24, and the Chicago Bulls (22-35) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-36) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Bulls are currently 12-15 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Philadelphia is 2-0 this season against Chicago with wins by 8 and 12 points. Chicago has lost six straight games and is 0-2 since the All-Star break, while Philadelphia lost the previous seven games and 0-2 after the break. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid both scored 31 points in seperate games against the Bulls this season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. 76ers live today

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bulls vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Bulls (+121), 76ers (-145)

Spread: 76ers -2.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 113.43, and the 76ers 114.74.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Bulls vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the 76ers and Bulls first quarter total Over 56.5:

In two meetings this season, these games combined for 56 and 58 first-quarter points. With both of these teams on six and seven-game losing streaks, you can expect this game to be competitive and it’s a fair matchup for both offenses to excel. Philly’s last game against the Nets was a burn-burner in the first-quarter at 40-30, while the Bulls led the Suns 30-20 after the break. I think both these have a fair chance at 30-plus points in the first quarter.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. 76ers on Monday

The 76ers have lost 6 of their last 7 games as favorite

8 of the Bulls’ last 10 matchups with the 76ers have stayed under the Total

The 76ers have failed to cover in 7 straight matchups versus Eastern Conference teams

The 76ers have won 3 straight games against the Bulls

