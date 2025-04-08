Bulls vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 8

It’s Tuesday, April 8, and the Chicago Bulls (36-42) and Cleveland Cavaliers (62-16) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Bulls are currently 20-19 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland is 3-0 against Chicago this season with wins of 6, 18, and 12 points.

Chicago is on a three-game winning streak and won seven of the past nine games. Cleveland is 6-2 over the previous eight games and looking to bounce back off a 120-113 loss to Sacramento.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Bulls (+449), Cavaliers (-613)

Spread: Cavaliers -11.5

Over/Under: 238 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 117.95, and the Cavaliers 123.94.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Bulls vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls to cover the big spread:

“Cleveland is 3-0 against Chicago this season, but the Cavs are not in good form recently. Coming off a loss, Cleveland would be the easy bet, but Chicago has been playing quality basketball over the last three to four weeks. I’d take the Bulls at +14 or better.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 238.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Bulls’ last 6 road games have gone over the Total

The Bulls are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a road underdog

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference teams

