Bulls vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 6

It’s Sunday, April 6, and the Chicago Bulls (35-42) and Charlotte Hornets (19-58) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Bulls are currently 19-19 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago is 2-1 versus Charlotte this season, but lost the previous matchup, 125-123.

Chicago is coming off back-to-back wins and has taken six of the past eight, while Charlotte is off two straight losses and five of the previous seven.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. Hornets live today

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bulls vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Bulls (-408), Hornets (+318)

Spread: Bulls -9.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 117.31, and the Hornets 112.36.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls to cover:

“Chicago is off back-to-back wins, while Charlotte has dropped the past two. While the Hornets have still been competitive despite losing recently, I like the Bulls in this spot to continue building momentum for the play-in. Chicago’s offense should be able to cover -9.5 if they limit their turnovers. It’s Bulls or pass.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Hornets on Sunday

The Bulls have won their last 7 games against teams with worse records

The Under is 26-21 in the Bulls’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Bulls have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 8 road games against the Hornets

The Bulls have won 8 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

