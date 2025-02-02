Bulls vs. Pistons Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 2

It’s Sunday, February 2, and the Chicago Bulls (21-28) and the Detroit Pistons (24-24) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Cade Cunningham takes the court following his 40-point performance in the Pistons’ 117-102 victory over Dallas Friday night. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Detroit. Chicago won Friday in Toronto, 122-106. They are 12-12 on the road and 3-7 in their last 10 games overall.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Bulls vs. Pistons today

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00PM EST

3:00PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Game odds for Bulls vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Bulls (+172), Pistons (-207)

Bulls (+172), Pistons (-207) Spread: Pistons -5

Pistons -5 Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 115.58, and the Pistons 118.19.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & Pistons game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. Pistons on Sunday

The Pistons have a losing record (1-8) in divisional matchups this season

The Bulls’ last 3 matchups against Central Division teams have gone UNDER the Total

The Pistons have failed to cover in 3 straight matchups versus Eastern Conference teams

The Bulls have won 10 of their last 11 games in Detroit

