Cavaliers vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 9

It’s Sunday, March 9, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (53-10) and Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Cavaliers are currently 24-6 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Bucks have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland has won all three meetings this season by one, two, and 23 points against Milwaukee.

Cleveland is on a 13-game winning streak and 17-1 over the last 18 games. Milwaukee is 8-2 over the past 10 games and 4-1 over the previous five outings.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks live today

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-330), Bucks (+261)

Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 121.76, and the Bucks 117.32.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cavaliers to cover against the Bucks:

“Cleveland and Milwaukee met earlier in the year in a two-game back-to-back set with one day of rest in between. Cleveland won those by three combined points, but in the past meeting, the Cavaliers laid the smackdown and won by 23 points. Milwaukee is playing much better basketball, but a majority of their wins are coming against teams below .500 teams. Outside of Denver and Minnesota, you’d have to go back to 2024 to find a team with a winning record.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Cavaliers have won 4 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

The Bucks’ last 4 games have gone over the Total

The Bucks are 18-14 ATS at home this season

The Cavaliers have won their last 4 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division opposition

