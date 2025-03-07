Cavaliers vs. Hornets Predictions:, Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 7

It’s Friday, March 7, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) and Charlotte Hornets (14-47) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Cavaliers are currently 23-6 on the road with a point differential of 12, while the Hornets have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland has won all three meetings this season by 14, 14, and 10 points.

Cleveland has won 12 straight games and took seven of those games by double-digits. Charlotte on the other hand has lost eight consecutive contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets live today

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-1282), Hornets (+790)

Spread: Cavaliers -16

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 124.42, and the Hornets 116.1.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cavs 1Q Team Total Over 30.5 against the Hornets:

“Cleveland has scored 40, 29, and 38 first-quarter points against Charlotte this season and I think the Cavaliers can gas up the Hornets for 30-plus points in the first 12 minutes. Charlotte’s allowed 31.8 first-quarter points per game during its eight-game losing streak and 30.3 over the past three games. I can’t get behind Charlotte right now, so it’s Cavs or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +16.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Hornets on Friday

The Hornets have lost 10 of their last 12 home games

The Over is 23-19 in the Cavaliers’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Hornets have covered in 11 of their 15 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams this season

The Cavaliers have won 9 of their last 11 road games, while the Hornets have lost 8 straight

