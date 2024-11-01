Cavaliers vs Magic Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The 5-0 Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the 3-2 Orlando Magic which will be down its best player.

The Orlando Magic are on Game 2 of a five-game road trip that started with a loss in Chicago on Wednesday and will end in Oklahoma City next Wednesday. The road trip comes inopportune as Paolo Banchero is out indefinitely for the next 4-6 weeks with a torn oblique. Bancher averaged 29.0 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 5.6 APG and coming off 31 and 50-point games.

Cleveland is 5-0 on the year, but 5-0 ATS, so they have been a hot commodity. The Cavaliers are heavily favored on the road following a 24-point win over the Lakers and a 6-point victory against the Knicks. Four different Cavaliers have led this team in scoring with Evan Mobley doing it twice.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Magic @ Cavaliers

● Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM ET

● Site: Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Magic @ Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-300), Orlando Magic (+240)

● Spread: Cleveland -7.5 (-110)

● Total: 217.5

Probable starting lineups for Cleveland and Orlando

· Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0)

PG Darius Garland

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

· Orlando Magic (3-2)

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF Franz Wagner (questionable)

PF Jonathan Isaac or Moritz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers @ Magic

Cleveland is 5-0 ATS and on the ML this season.

Cleveland is 3-2 to the Over this season and 2-0 as a road favorite.

Orlando is 2-0 to the Over at home this season.

Orlando was 8-6 ATS as a home underdog last year and 8-6 on the ML, ranking 5th-best.

Paolo Banchero is out for the next 4-6 weeks for Orlando.

Evan Mobley has scored 25 points twice in the first five games.

Jarrett Allen has double-doubled in three of the past four games.

Donovan Mitchell has at least 24 points in three straight games.

Franz Wagner had 23 or more points in three straight games, but scored 14 combined points in the past two.

Notable Player Props for Cavaliers @ Magic

Highest Point Props

Donovan Mitchell O/U 23.5 Points

Darius Garland O/U 16.5 Points

Evan Mobley O/U 15.5 Points

Jarrett Allen O/U 14.5 Points

Wendell Carter Jr. O/U 12.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Jarrett Allen O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Evan Mobley O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Wendell Carter Jr. O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Darius Garland O/U 6.5 Assists

Donovan Mitchell O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Cavaliers @ Magic

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Franz Wagner to struggle against Cleveland:

“Franz Wagner is questionable for this matchup with an illness, so there is a chance he doesn’t even suit up, but if he does, you should fade him.

Wagner scored 7 points on 3-of-8 against Chicago (23 minutes) and 7 points versus Indiana (11 minutes) on 3-of-5 shooting over the past two games. Wagner is 1-of-6 from three in that two-game span with one free-throw attempt.

While Wagner opened the season with 23, 29, and 23 points against the Heat, Nets, and Grizzlies. I am not fond of this matchup versus Cleveland without Paolo Banchero. I’d take Wagner’s Under on points or play the Under Points + Rebounds.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Clippers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking the Cavaliers ML (-300)

· Spread : NBC Sports has confidence in Cleveland on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 217.0 points

