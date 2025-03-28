Cavaliers vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 28

It’s Friday, March 28, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (59-14) and Detroit Pistons (41-32) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Cavaliers are currently 28-9 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Pistons have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland has won all three meetings versus Detroit this season by 12, 19, and 3 points.

Cleveland is back on track after winning three consecutive games after dropping four straight. The Cavs are coming off a win versus San Antonio last night, while Detroit last played on Tuesday. The Pistons have won the last two games and four of the past five as they enter the season-finale with the Cavaliers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons live today

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-380), Pistons (+303)

Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 118.86, and the Pistons 114.45.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Pistons to cover and win:

“Detroit has a major rest advantage in this game having last played on Tuesday, while Cleveland played last night. This will be the third game in four days for the Cavaliers as well, so it’s Detroit or pass for me and I’d sprinkle the Pistons’ ML since they are 0-3 against the Cavaliers this season. This would be a spot they could win after losing by three points in the previous meeting.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Pistons on Friday

The Cavaliers have won 8 straight on the road at divisional opponents

10 of the Pistons’ last 11 matchups with the Cavaliers have stayed under the Total

The Cavaliers have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Cavaliers have won 5 straight divisional matchups

