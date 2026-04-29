Cavaliers vs Raptors – Game 5 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for April 29

The home team is 4-0 between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto tied up the series with two straight home wins in Games 3 and 4. The series turns to Cleveland for Game 5 as the Cavaliers plan to keep the home team winning streak alive.

The Cavaliers are second in offensive net rating at home compared to 12th on the road in this series. Donovan Mitchell averaged 31.0 points per game at home and in wins versus 17.5 on the road and in losses. Cleveland will have to improve its assist to turnover ratio, which has ranked bottom three in the NBA during the playoffs.

Toronto won a thriller in Game 4 behind 23 points apiece from Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. Despite shooting 4-of-30 from three (13%) and 32% from the field (31/97), the Raptors were able to squeeze out a 93-89 win. However, Toronto has lost four of its last five road playoff games ahead of Game 5 in Cleveland.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7:40 PM EST

7:40 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-380), Toronto Raptors (+300)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-380), Toronto Raptors (+300) Spread: Cavaliers -8.5

Cavaliers -8.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game spread opened with Cleveland favored by 9 points and the Game Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Toronto Raptors

PG Ja’Kobe Walter

SG Brandon Ingram

SF RJ Barrett

PF Scottie Barnes

SF Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been declared OUT of for the remainder of the first round series

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland is the second-worst in the NBA ATS at 35-51

Cleveland is 44-42 to the Under

Cleveland is 18-25, which is the second-worst ATS mark at home

Cleveland is 25-18 to the Under at home

Toronto is 52-34 to the Under, ranking tied for third-best

Toronto is 28-15 to the Under as the road team, which leads the NBA

Toronto is 44-42 ATS and 21-22 ATS as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Raptors and Cavaliers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Cavaliers Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Cavaliers Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -8.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -8.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 218.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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