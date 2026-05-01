Cavaliers vs Raptors – Game 6 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for May 1

The home team continued its dominance in the series as Cleveland won Game 5, 125-120. The Cavaliers were led by James Harden who lead the team in points (23), rebounds (9), and assists (5).

Cleveland holds a 3-2 series lead as they enter Game 6 in Toronto. The Cavaliers have the second-best offensive net rating at home this postseason and the third-worst on the road. Cleveland is shooting 28.2% from three in Toronto in the playoffs and are third-worst in turnovers per game (20.0) away from home. The Raptors are shooting 68.4% from the free throw line at home, which ranks worst of the entire playoff field.

Toronto won by 22 and 4 points during its home contests in Games 3 and 4. Toronto has been led in scoring every game by either Scottie Barnes or RJ Barrett — and both double doubled in Game 5’s loss. The Raptors can force a Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday with a home win tonight.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7:40 PM EST

7:40 PM EST Site: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-192), Toronto Raptors (+160)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-192), Toronto Raptors (+160) Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers -4.5 Total: 218.5 points

This game spread opened with Cleveland favored by 3.5 points and the Game Total set at 219.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Toronto Raptors

PG Ja’Kobe Walter

SG Brandon Ingram

SF RJ Barrett

PF Scottie Barnes

C Jakob Poeltl

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Injury Report: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) has been declared OUT of for the remainder of the first round series

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Important stats, trends and insights: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland is the worst in the NBA ATS at 35-52

Cleveland is 44-43 to the Under

Cleveland is 17-26 ATS as the road team, ranking fifth-worst

Cleveland is 9-21 ATS as a road favorite, ranking fifth-worst

Toronto is 52-35 to the Under, ranking third-best

Toronto is 24-19 to the Under at home

Toronto is 45-42 ATS and 23-20 ATS at home

Toronto is 8-6 ATS and 6-8 on the ML



Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Raptors and Cavaliers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Cavaliers Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning toward a play on the Cavaliers Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 218.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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