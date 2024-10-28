Celtics vs Bucks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks meet up for a potential postseason preview between Eastern Conference foes.

Boston is a perfect 3-0 and has scored 132, 122, and 124 points in those outings for the NBA’s best offense. Following this home contest against the Bucks, the Celtics will go on a four-game road trip starting Wednesday, so there could be a slight look-ahead spot.

Milwaukee is 1-2 this season with two straight losses to the Bulls (133-122) and Nets (115-102). Milwaukee is shooting 36.5% in those games (23rd), 76.8% of their free throws (20th), and a -12 RPM (27th). The loss to the Nets was the first game of a three-game road trip, so another loss would put a dark cloud over this team as Memphis and Cleveland are on deck.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks @ Celtics

● Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: TD Garden

● City: Boston, Massachusetts

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Bucks @ Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-455), Milwaukee Bucks (+350)

● Spread: Celtics -9.5 (-110)

● Total: 233.0

Probable starting lineups for Boston and Milwaukee

· Boston Celtics (3-0)

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Derrick White

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

· Milwaukee Bucks (1-2)

PG Damian Lillard

SG Gary Trent Jr.

SF Taurean Prince

PF Giannis Antetokoumpo

C Brook Lopez

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks @ Celtics

Boston finished last season 46-6 at home, ranking No. 1 in the NBA.

Boston is 2-1 ATS this season and 2-1 to the Over.

Milwaukee is 1-2 ATS and 2-1 to the Over this season.

Milwaukee was an NBA-worst 4-10 ATS as a road underdog last year.

Milwaukee was an NBA-worst 1-13 on the road as an away underdog last season.

Jayson Tatum is 2-1 to the Over on his points prop this season.

Jayson Tatum is 3-0 to the Over 2.5 Made Three-Pointers.

Damian Lillard is 2-1 to the Over on his points prop this season.

The Boston Celtics are 2-1 to the Over on their Team Total.

Notable Player Props for Bucks @ Celtics

Highest Point Props

Jayson Tatum O/U 28.5 Points

Giannis Antentokoumpo O/U 27.5 Points

Jaylen Brown O/U 24.5 Points

Damian Lillard O/U 23.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Giannis Antentokoumpo O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Jayson Tatum O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Bobby Portis O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Jaylen Brown O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Giannis Antentokoumpo O/U 6.5 Assists

Damian Lillard O/U 6.5 Assists

Jayson Tatum O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Bucks @ Celtics

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jayson Tatum to clean the glass in his meeting with Milwaukee:

“Jayson Tatum has been a significant beneficiary in the rebounding department since Robert Williams was traded last season and with Kristaps Porzingis out.

Tatum had four rebounds in two of three games this season and 11 in the other contest against the Wizards. Tatum has only averaged 10.7 rebound chances per game, but he only played 29 and 30 minutes against the Knicks and Wizards.

Despite Milwaukee losing two consecutive times to the Bulls and Nets, they will likely give Boston a fight to avoid a three-game losing streak. Tatum is listed at -110 odds, while his Over 9.5 rebounds is +114. Either is a good play to me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Lakers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports likes Boston to win this game but has low confidence in the ML value (-445)

· Spread : NBC Sports likes taking Boston to cover the -9.5

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 232.5 points

