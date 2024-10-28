 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Southern California
USC @ Washington prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Sunday Aftermath: Browns’ offensive revival, WR injuries, the Jets’ struggles and more
Salvador Perez
Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241028.jpg
Jones’ passing yards worth a bet vs. Steelers?
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_241028.jpg
Richardson hits a new low, Pittman unstartable?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_241028.jpg
Nix a ‘viable streamer,’ Cook cooks for Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Celtics vs Bucks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineup, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published October 28, 2024 01:47 PM
Are Celtics most disrespected NBA champion ever?
October 23, 2024 01:47 PM
Dan Le Batard and the crew share their takeaways from the Celtics' blowout of the Knicks to tip off the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks meet up for a potential postseason preview between Eastern Conference foes.

Boston is a perfect 3-0 and has scored 132, 122, and 124 points in those outings for the NBA’s best offense. Following this home contest against the Bucks, the Celtics will go on a four-game road trip starting Wednesday, so there could be a slight look-ahead spot.

Milwaukee is 1-2 this season with two straight losses to the Bulls (133-122) and Nets (115-102). Milwaukee is shooting 36.5% in those games (23rd), 76.8% of their free throws (20th), and a -12 RPM (27th). The loss to the Nets was the first game of a three-game road trip, so another loss would put a dark cloud over this team as Memphis and Cleveland are on deck.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Game details & how to watch Bucks @ Celtics

● Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
● Time: 7:30 PM ET
● Site: TD Garden
● City: Boston, Massachusetts
● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Bucks @ Celtics

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-455), Milwaukee Bucks (+350)
● Spread: Celtics -9.5 (-110)
● Total: 233.0

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Boston and Milwaukee

· Boston Celtics (3-0)

PG Jrue Holiday
SG Derrick White
SF Jaylen Brown
PF Jayson Tatum
C Al Horford

· Milwaukee Bucks (1-2)

PG Damian Lillard
SG Gary Trent Jr.
SF Taurean Prince
PF Giannis Antetokoumpo
C Brook Lopez

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest NBA player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks @ Celtics

  • Boston finished last season 46-6 at home, ranking No. 1 in the NBA.
  • Boston is 2-1 ATS this season and 2-1 to the Over.
  • Milwaukee is 1-2 ATS and 2-1 to the Over this season.
  • Milwaukee was an NBA-worst 4-10 ATS as a road underdog last year.
  • Milwaukee was an NBA-worst 1-13 on the road as an away underdog last season.
  • Jayson Tatum is 2-1 to the Over on his points prop this season.
  • Jayson Tatum is 3-0 to the Over 2.5 Made Three-Pointers.
  • Damian Lillard is 2-1 to the Over on his points prop this season.
  • The Boston Celtics are 2-1 to the Over on their Team Total.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends Tool on NBC Sports!

Notable Player Props for Bucks @ Celtics

Highest Point Props

Jayson Tatum O/U 28.5 Points
Giannis Antentokoumpo O/U 27.5 Points
Jaylen Brown O/U 24.5 Points
Damian Lillard O/U 23.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Giannis Antentokoumpo O/U 11.5 Rebounds
Jayson Tatum O/U 8.5 Rebounds
Bobby Portis O/U 7.5 Rebounds
Jaylen Brown O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Giannis Antentokoumpo O/U 6.5 Assists
Damian Lillard O/U 6.5 Assists
Jayson Tatum O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Bucks @ Celtics

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jayson Tatum to clean the glass in his meeting with Milwaukee:

“Jayson Tatum has been a significant beneficiary in the rebounding department since Robert Williams was traded last season and with Kristaps Porzingis out.

Tatum had four rebounds in two of three games this season and 11 in the other contest against the Wizards. Tatum has only averaged 10.7 rebound chances per game, but he only played 29 and 30 minutes against the Knicks and Wizards.

Despite Milwaukee losing two consecutive times to the Bulls and Nets, they will likely give Boston a fight to avoid a three-game losing streak. Tatum is listed at -110 odds, while his Over 9.5 rebounds is +114. Either is a good play to me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Lakers:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports likes Boston to win this game but has low confidence in the ML value (-445)

· Spread: NBC Sports likes taking Boston to cover the -9.5

· Total: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 232.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

