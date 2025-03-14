Celtics vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, bets, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 14

It’s Friday, March 14, and the Boston Celtics (47-19) and Miami Heat (29-36) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Celtics are currently 24-7 on the road with a point differential of 8, while the Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Boston is 2-0 against Miami this season with wins of 18 and 19 points.

Boston is coming off a loss at home to the Thunder (118-112) that followed a five-game winning streak. Miami lost the past five games and six of the previous seven.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Heat live today

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Celtics vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Celtics (-298), Heat (+239)

Spread: Celtics -7.5

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 109.81, and the Heat 105.89.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Celtics vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover the -8 and likes the first-half team total over against the Heat:

“Boston rolled Miami twice this season with victories of 18 and 19 points and it’s hard not to imagine that happening again as Miami rolls in on a five-game losing streak. The Celtics are coming off a loss too, which only makes me like them more as Boston is one of the better bounce-back teams in the NBA, especially in the first-half. I could only back the Celtics here and would consider taking the Over on Celtics first-half team total if it’s listed at 60.5 points or lower.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 214.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Heat on Friday

The Celtics have won 13 of their last 16 games at the Heat

Each of the Celtics’ last 4 road games with the Heat have stayed under the Total

The Celtics have failed to cover in 23 of their 43 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Celtics have won 13 of their last 16 games at the Heat

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

