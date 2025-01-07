Celtics vs. Nuggets Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert pick, recent stats, and trends for January 7

It’s Tuesday, January 7, and the Boston Celtics (26-10) and the Denver Nuggets (20-14) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are back on the court for the first time since Saturday’s 122-111 OT win over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Jokic tallied 46 in the win. The Celtics lost Sunday to the Thunder 105-92 in what may well have been a preview of the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum had 26 in the loss for Boston.

The Celtics are currently 13-4 on the road with a point differential of +10, while the Nuggets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets live today

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Time: 10:00 pm EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Celtics vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Boston Celtics (-177), Denver Nuggets (+148)

Spread: Celtics -4.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 119.44, and the Nuggets 117.09.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Celtics vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is on Boston’s Jayson Tatum tonight: Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 Points (-110)

“The Celtics are coming off two tough games against physical opponents in the Rockets and Thunder. While this game will be in Denver, I like this bounce back spot for Tatum as he scored 20 and 26 in the past two. The Nuggets’ defense gave up 30 to Trae Young and 35 to Victor Wembayama in two of the past three, so I like Tatum to copy that.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 236.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Nuggets on Tuesday



The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

Each of the Celtics’ last 3 games at the Nuggets have gone OVER the Total

The Nuggets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

The Nuggets have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)