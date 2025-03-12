Clippers at Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 12

It’s Wednesday, March 12, and the Los Angeles Clippers (35-29) and Miami Heat (29-35) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Clippers are currently 13-19 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. The Clippers won the first meeting of the season in Los Angeles, 109-98, on Jan. 13.

Miami has lost four straight games and five of the past six, while Los Angeles is 3-1 over the previous four contests.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Heat live today

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Clippers vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Clippers (+100), Heat (-120)

Spread: Heat -1.5

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 104.13, and the Heat 104.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Clippers vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Clippers to beat the Heat:

“Although this game is in Miami, the Heat are not playing quality basketball to be taking them -1.5 against a lot of teams, including ones with winning records. Miami lost winnable games against Chicago and Charlotte, and the main calling for why the Heat can win this time around is that the Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back. The Clippers are 5-8 ATS and 7-6 on the ML in games with no rest this season. It’s Clippers +1.5 or pass.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 209.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Heat on Wednesday

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Heat and the Clippers have stayed under the Total

The Clippers have covered the Spread on their last 7 road trips to the Heat

The Clippers are on a 3-game win streak

