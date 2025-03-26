Clippers vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 26

It’s Wednesday, March 26, and the Los Angeles Clippers (40-31) and New York Knicks (45-26) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Clippers are currently 15-20 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Los Angeles won the only meeting between the two teams, 105-95 at home on March 7.

Los Angeles is coming off a loss to the Thunder (103-101) that snapped a five-game winning streak. The Clippers are 8-2 in the past 10 games, while the Knicks won two straight, but are 5-6 over the last 11 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Knicks live today

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Clippers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Clippers (-135), Knicks (+114)

Spread: Clippers -2.5

Over/Under: 217 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 109.22, and the Knicks 107.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Clippers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Clippers to beat the Knicks:

“The Knicks beat the Mavericks last night (128-113), so this will be a back-to-back with no rest. The Clippers are playing well with eight wins in the past 10 games and this is the first road game to follow a four-game home stand. I like this spot for the Clippers to beat a Knicks team that struggled in the first half against the Mavericks. It’s Los Angeles or pass with two days of rest.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 217.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Knicks have won 6 of their last 8 games at home

The Over is 38-32 in Knicks’ games this season

The Clippers have failed to cover the Spread in 8 of their last 10 road games

The Los Angeles Clippers have found form recently, winning eight of their last ten games, but a trip to Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks have won six of their last eight, is always a test. LA have covered the spread in just two of their last ten road games and may struggle in NYC.

