Clippers vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 31

It’s Monday, March 31, and the Los Angeles Clippers (42-32) and Orlando Magic (36-39) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Clippers are currently 17-21 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Magic have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. The Clippers won the only meeting against the Magic, 104-93 on November 20 in Los Angeles.

Orlando is coming off a 30-point win over Sacramento and is 4-1 in the last five games and 5-2 over the previous seven contests. Los Angeles lost to the Cavaliers yesterday, but are 7-2 over the past nine contests.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Magic live today

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Clippers vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Clippers (-144), Magic (+122)

Spread: Clippers -2.5

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 106.74, and the Magic 105.44.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Clippers vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Clippers to win outright:

“The Clippers are coming off a loss to the Cavaliers yesterday (127-122), so they are at a rest disadvantage here. However, Orlando is coming off a 30-point win against Sacramento, which sets them up for a letdown spot. It’s a short spread, but with the Clippers being the favorite and no rest, I think that is telling. I lean the Clippers ML in Orlando.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 212.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Magic on Monday

The Clippers have won 13 of their last 20 games as a favorite

The Clippers’ last 3 road games have gone over the Total

The Magic have covered in 7 of their last 10 games

The Magic are 4-1 in their last 5 games

