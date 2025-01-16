Clippers vs. Trail Blazers odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 16

It’s Thursday, January 16, and the Los Angeles Clippers (22-17) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-26) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

The Blazers welcome the Clippers to town having lost 3 straight and 4 of their last 5. Portland sits in 13th in the Western Conference. The Clippers are making a push. They have won 2 in a row and now sit 5th in the West. Last night LA nearly doubled up on the Nets thrashing them 126-67. That was the largest margin of victory in the history of the Clippers’ franchise. LA held every Nets’ starter to single digits in the scoring column.

The Clippers are currently 8-11 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Trail Blazers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Clippers vs. Trail Blazers today

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Moda Center

City: Portland, OR

Game odds for Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Clippers (-248), Trail Blazers (+202)

Clippers (-248), Trail Blazers (+202) Spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers -5.5 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 112.96, and the Trail Blazers 110.09.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Clippers vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Trail Blazers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Trail Blazers on Thursday

In a win earlier this season against the Clippers the Trail Blazers won by a single point

The OVER is 4-1 in the Trail Blazers’ last 5 home games

The Clippers have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 against Western Conference teams

The Clippers have won 5 straight games at Portland

