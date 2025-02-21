Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 21

It’s Friday, February 21, and the Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) and Orlando Magic (28-29) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Grizzlies are currently 15-13 on the road with a point differential of 7, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

Memphis lost 127-113 last night on the road in Indiana, while Orlando squeaked out a 114-108 win in Atlanta. The Grizzlies won the only meeting of the year (124-111), but that came back in October.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Magic live today

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Grizzlies (-143), Magic (+121)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 112.24, and the Magic 110.93.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Grizzlies vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Desmond Bane Under 19.5 Points at Orlando:

Bane has six straight games of 20-plus points and this is probably a spot where I would look towards the Under. Bane only played one of those six with no rest and that came the game before the All-Star break.

With Banchero and Wagner back from injury, the Magic’s defense is back to a potential top-10 unit night-in and night-out. I lean Bane’s 20-point streak to be snapped tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Magic on Friday

The Magic have won 17 of their 27 home games this season

The Under is 7-3 in the Magic’s last 10 home games

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with worse records

