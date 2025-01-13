Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 13

It’s Monday, January 13, and the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) and the Houston Rockets (25-12) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Houston Rockets have won three straight. Their game Saturday in Atlanta was postponed due to the winter weather that sacked the city. As a result, tonight’s game is technically the back end of a home and home with Memphis for the Rockets. These teams played on Thursday in Memphis and Houston prevailed 119-115. For their part, the Grizzlies have played a game since that tilt against the Rockets. Ja Morant and co. won at home Saturday night in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies are currently 10-9 on the road with a point differential of +8, while the Rockets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets live today

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Grizzlies (+119), Rockets (-141)

Grizzlies (+119), Rockets (-141) Spread: Rockets -2.5

Rockets -2.5 Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 117.43, and the Rockets 118.73.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Grizzlies vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Ja Morant to have a night: Ja Morant OVER 22.5 Points (-105)

“Morant lit up the Rockets when they played on the 9th on what wasn’t a great shooting night. However, it looked like the Rockets tried to throw different looks at Morant in that game. Thompson and FVV were the primary defenders on him. He has size and speed over FVV so there were many drives to the lane that went uncontested, and he has the speed on Thompson which helped in the pull up game. The Rockets give up the 11th most points to PGs and with Brooks primarily taking the Jackson on the defensive end, Morant is free to score.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 236.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Rockets on Monday

The Rockets have won three straight games

The Total went OVER in 14 of the Grizzlies’ 19 road games this season

The Grizzlies are 25-14 against the spread this season

Betting the Grizzlies on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 112% return on investment

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)