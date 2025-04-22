Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 22

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

It’s Tuesday, April 22, and the Memphis Grizzlies (48-34) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The No.1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder embarrassed

the Grizzlies in game one of the series.

The Thunder won 131-80. Not a single Grizzlies player scored more than 17 points in that matchup.

Now the Grizzlies must rely on a banged up Ja Morant to try and level the series before they head to Memphis.

The Grizzlies are currently 22-19 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Thunder have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder live today

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Grizzlies (+737), Thunder (-1190)

Spread: Thunder -14.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 113.63, and the Thunder 121.19.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Grizzlies vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Thunder -14.5...

Thomas: “It feels lazy to bet on the Thunder to cover again in game two. However, it’s for good reason. This is not a good Grizzlies team. They are banged up, and they are playing against the best team in basketball, on the road, in front of a sellout crowd.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Thunder on Tuesday

The Thunder have won four of their last five games at home against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

Six of the Thunder’s last seven home matchups against the Grizzlies have stayed under the Total

Oklahoma City have won four of the last five meetings by at least 17 points

The Thunder have won 7 of their last 9 home matchups against the Grizzlies

