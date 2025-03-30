Hawks vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 30

It’s Sunday, March 30, and the Atlanta Hawks (35-38) and Milwaukee Bucks (40-33) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Hawks are currently 16-20 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. This is the fifth and final meeting between Atlanta and Milwaukee. The series is tied up 2-2 with the Bucks winning the most recent matchup.

Atlanta dropped the last two games and won the previous three. The Hawks have been a streaky team over the last 11 games with a 7-4 record. Milwaukee is on a three-game losing streak and like Atlanta, has been a streaky squad with an 11-9 record since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Bucks live today

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hawks vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Hawks (+138), Bucks (-164)

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 115.76, and the Bucks 117.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Hawks vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Hawks to cover:

“Neither team enters on a high note when these squads meet for the fifth and hopefully final time this season. However, giving the underdog here a few possessions could be key as the better defense and arguably shooting team is the Hawks. With all four games being competitive this season, I would expect the fifth matchup to be too. I lean the Hawks +3.5 or better.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Hawks have lost 14 of their last 20 games against teams with winning records

The Over is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last 5 games

The Hawks have covered the spread in 5 of their last 7 games against teams with better records

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

