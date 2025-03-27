Hawks vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 27

It’s Thursday, March 27, and the Atlanta Hawks (35-37) and Miami Heat (31-41) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Hawks are currently 16-19 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Atlanta has won two of the three meetings versus Miami, but the Heat won the previous matchup.

Miami is coming off a win versus Golden State whereas Atlanta is coming off a loss against Houston. The Hawks are 3-1 in the past four games, while the Heat are on a two-game winning streak, but are also 2-10 in the past 12 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Heat live today

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hawks vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Hawks (+104), Heat (-124)

Spread: Heat -1.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 113.13, and the Heat 113.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Hawks vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Hawks to cover and win against the Heat:

“Miami is coming off that emotional and motivated win against Jimmy Butler and the Warriors, which now sets them up for a letdown spot against an Atlanta team that is playing well and sporting a 3-1 record over the past four. The Hawks are in a bounce-back spot after losing to Houston on the road and have had MImai’s number with two wins out of three meetings. It’s Atlanta or pass for me.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Heat on Thursday

The Hawks have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

The Over is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Heat have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

