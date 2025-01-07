Hawks vs. Jazz Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 7

It’s Tuesday, January 7, and the Atlanta Hawks (18-18) and the Utah Jazz (9-25) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Hawks have lost the first four on their current six-game road trip. Saturday, they lost by 26 to the Clippers, 131-105. Utah is back home following a 105-92 win over the Magic Sunday in Orlando.

The Hawks are currently 8-10 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Jazz have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hawks vs. Jazz today

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm EST

Site: Delta Center

City: Salt Lake City, UT

Game odds for Hawks vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Atlanta Hawks (-239), Utah Jazz (+197)

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 119.44, and the Jazz 116.57.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Hawks vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is riding with the Hawks: Atlanta Hawks -6

“The Hawks are the most mispriced team in the East right now and have a meaningful rest advantage over the Jazz who bring the worst defense in the league into this contest which will not resemble a fair fight in my opinion.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +5.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +5.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Jazz on Tuesday

The Jazz have lost 17 of their last 20 home games

The OVER is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last 5 games

The Hawks have failed to cover in 21 of their 36 games this season

The Jazz are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

