Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 3

It’s Monday, February 3, and the Atlanta Hawks (22-27) and the Detroit Pistons (25-24) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Atlanta has lost eight straight to go from a contender in the Southeast Division to destined for the play-in tournament (ninth place in the East). Cade Cunningham followed up his 40-point performance in a win over Dallas with a 22-point, 15-assist encore in Sunday’s win against Chicago. The Pistons are now percentage points behind the Miami Heat for 6th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks are currently 11-15 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Pistons have a 12-11 home record.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Pistons live today

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Game odds for Hawks vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Hawks (+138), Pistons (-163)

Hawks (+138), Pistons (-163) Spread: Pistons -3.5

Pistons -3.5 Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 117.26, and the Pistons 119.08.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Hawks vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects Atlanta to cover the number: Atlanta Hawks +4

“The Hawks have been a tough handicap the last two weeks but get the Pistons in a decent spot getting 4 points when the fair price is around 2.5 by my numbers.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Pistons game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 236.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Pistons on Monday

Each of the Hawks’ last 4 games at the Pistons have gone OVER the Total

The Pistons have covered the spread in their last 3 games against teams with worse records

Betting the Hawks on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 137% return on investment

