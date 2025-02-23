Heat vs. Bucks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 23

It’s Sunday, February 23, and the Miami Heat (26-28) and Milwaukee Bucks (31-24) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Heat are currently 13-17 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Bucks have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

Milwaukee has won the past two games out of the All-Star break with victories over the Clippers (116-110) and Wizards (104-101). Miami beat Toronto on the road in OT (120-111) and will search for its first win against Milwaukee. The Bucks won both meetings versus the Heat by three and 29 points.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Bucks live today

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Heat vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Heat (+157), Bucks (-188)

Spread: Bucks -4.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 111.12, and the Bucks 113.47.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Heat vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Heat on the spread at +4.5:

“Neither team has a defense that you can trust here and Milwaukee didn’t show much of any live in the first half against Washington the last time out.

Tyler Herro is a game-wrecker that could drop 30 points on Milwaukee’s defense and Bobby Portis getting suspended has weakened the Bucks rotation.

With Miami being 0-2 against Milwaukee this season, I would back Miami +4.5 this time around without Jimmy Butler as this different-looking Heat rotation could catch the Bucks slipping.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Bucks have won 17 of 29 games following a win

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Bucks and the Heat have stayed under the Total

The Heat have failed to cover in 18 of their 31 road games this season

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 games against the Heat

