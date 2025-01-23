Heat vs. Bucks prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and expert picks for January 23

It’s Thursday, January 23, and the Miami Heat (21-21) and the Milwaukee Bucks (24-17) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The soap opera that is the Heat continues as Jimmy Butler, fresh off suspension, has been suspended again this time for missing a team flight. Tuesday night Maimi lost at home to Portland, 116-107. Miami has lost four of their last five. The Bucks saw their game in New Orleans postponed last night…due to snow. Milwaukee has won four straight.

The Heat are currently 9-12 on the road with a point differential of +1, while the Bucks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Bucks live today

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Heat vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Heat (+228), Bucks (-285)

Heat (+228), Bucks (-285) Spread: Bucks -7

Bucks -7 Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 110.93, and the Bucks 114.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Heat vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (MrBradThomas) believes Tyler Herro will have a night: Tyler Herro Over 22.5 Points (-130)

“This line is fine at 23.5 at -110 if you don’t have the 22.5 available. Jimmy Butler is suspended again. This time for missing the team bus. Good news for Herro who sees a massive usage increase when Butler is out. Herro is averaging 24.9 points in 17 games without Butler this season and has gone over in his last three. He gets a great matchup against the Bucks who allow the third most points to PGs and the eighth most 3s to PGs as well.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Bucks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Bucks on Thursday

The Bucks have won 15 of their last 20 home games

The Heat’s last 4 games have gone OVER the Total

