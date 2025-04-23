Heat vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 23

On Wednesday, April 23, the Miami Heat (37-45) and Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) are all set to square off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland for Game 2 of the First Round in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Cleveland won Game 1, 121-100, behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combining for 57 points. The second and third-quarter margins were a combined +1 for Cleveland, but the Cavaliers used a massive +7 first-quarter and +13 fourth-quarter to pull away.

The Heat are currently 17-23 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Cavaliers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Rocket Arena

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Heat vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Heat (+496), Cavaliers (-694)

Spread: Cavaliers -12

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 104.99, and the Cavaliers 111.24.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Heat vs. Cavaliers game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes De’Andre Hunter to go Over 8.5 Points and Haywood Highsmith to go Under 5.5 Points:

‘De’Andre Hunter was an afterthought in Game 1 going 0-for-4 from the field for 0 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes. Albeit the game was a blowout for most of his minutes, you’d still like to see more from the 27-year-old. I think we do see more minutes and shots in Game 2 after his performance in Game 1 is a bit of a wake-up call.

Haywood Highsmith was a spark for a few minutes in Game 1, but his efficient 3-for-4 shooting performance is not sustainable. In fact, I’d argue he more than likely doesn’t take four-plus shots in Game 2 as his calling card is defense and rebounding. His points prop has gone down from 6.5 to 5.5 despite his seven-point performance hitting the Over in Game 1. I think Haywood is a good zig-zag bet tonight, so I am going Under.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 212.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

8 of the Heat’s last 10 games (80%) have gone over the Total

The Cavaliers covered the spread in 60% of their regular season games (49-33-0)

The Over is 31-24 in the Heat’s matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

