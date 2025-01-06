Heat vs. Kings Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 6

It’s Monday, January 6, and the Miami Heat (17-16) and the Sacramento Kings (17-19) are all set to square off from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

No Jimmy Butler for the Heat tonight as he continues to serve his team-imposed suspension. Miami has lost 2 straight. Saturday they were blasted by the Jazz in South Beach 136-100. Nikola Jovic led the Heat with 17 points in the loss. The Kings have not yet lost in 2025 (3-0) and have won 4 in a row overall. They hammered Golden State on Sunday 129-99 with Malik Monk pouring in 26 points.

The Heat are currently 6-9 on the road with a point differential of +1, while the Kings have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Heat at Kings today

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 pm EST

Site: Golden 1 Center

City: Sacramento, CA

Game odds for Heat at Kings

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Miami Heat(+125), Sacramento Kings (-148)

Spread: Kings -2.5

Over/Under: 224.5 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 111.69, and the Kings 113.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday Heat vs. Kings game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) doesn’t love it but is running with the visitors: Miami Heat +3.5

“Holding my nose and backing the dysfunctional Heat, let’s hope their culture shows up while the back-to-back Kings play tired.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is on the home team: Sacramento Kings -3.5

“The Kings are rolling right now. Typically, after a blowout you’d want to take the team to bounce back. However, game one of a LONG road trip isn’t the time. For me, you fade them today against the Kings and the last game against the Lakers.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Kings game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +2.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +2.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 224.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Kings on Monday

The Heat have won 9 of 16 games following a loss

7 of the Kings’ last 9 home games against the Heat have gone OVER the Total

The Heat have covered in 3 of their 4 games against Western Conference Pacific Division teams this season

The Heat have won 14 of their last 20 road games against teams with losing records

