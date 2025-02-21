Heat vs. Raptors Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 21

It’s Friday, February 21, and the Miami Heat (25-28) and Toronto Raptors (17-38) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Heat are currently 12-17 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Both the Heat and Raptors were off last night, so these squads are well-rested. Miami is 2-1 versus Toronto this season and this is the final meeting between the two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Raptors live today

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Heat vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Heat (-158), Raptors (+134)

Spread: Heat -3

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 110.92, and the Raptors 109.36.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Heat vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Over 220.5 in Heat vs Raptors:

“Both Toronto and Miami are fresh here making me lean toward the Over. This is the fourth and final meeting between the teams and in the first three, we saw 232, 235, and 218 combined points. Without Jimmy Butler, I expect Miami to trend towards being an Over type of team.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 220.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Raptors on Friday

The Raptors have gone 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Over is 28-25 in Heat’s games this season

The Raptors have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 home games against teams with better records

The Heat have won 13 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

