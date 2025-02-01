Heat vs. Spurs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 1

It’s Saturday, February 1, and the Miami Heat (23-23) and the San Antonio Spurs (21-24) take the court tonight at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. San Antonio put up 144 points in a runaway win last night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat have been off since suffering a 20-point loss Wednesday to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami is currently 10-13 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Spurs have a 4-6 record in their last ten games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Heat vs. Spurs today

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Frost Bank Center

City: San Antonio, TX

Game odds for Heat vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Heat (-108), Spurs (-111)

Heat (-108), Spurs (-111) Spread: Spurs -1

Spurs -1 Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 111.74, and the Spurs 112.26.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Heat vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (MrBradThomas) likes the visiting Heat to cover: Miami Heat +2.5

“Spurs on the second half of a back-to-back with a Heat team I have to trust to defensively scheme well against San Antonio.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Spurs game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Spurs on Saturday

The Heat have won 11 of their last 13 games against the Spurs

The OVER is 14-6 in the Heat and the Spurs’ last 10 games combined

The Heat have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 9 games against the Spurs

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 games against Southwest Division teams

