Heat vs. Thunder Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Miami Heat (25-26) and Oklahoma City Thunder (43-9) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have won six in a row and are the class of the Western Conference. They won their 43rd game of the season Monday night against New Orleans, 137-101. The Thunder made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers (27-55) in the game. The Heat had the clamps put on their offense Monday night, losing to Boston 103-85. Bam Adebayo had 22 in the loss for Miami. Newcomer Andrew Wiggins was 3-12 from the field and finished with 11 points.

The Heat are currently 12-15 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Thunder have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Heat vs. Thunder live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Heat vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Heat (+505), Thunder (-714)

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 107.97, and the Thunder 114.48.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Heat vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Thunder to cover the big number: OKC Thunder -12.5

“Without Tyler Herro this Miami Heat offense is terrible. Game one of their long road trip and their leading scorer doesn’t travel with the team. OKC dominate as double-digit favorites. How do the Heat keep up? It seems too good to be true, but the alt line at -15.5 is a great price as well.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Thunder on Wednesday

The Thunder have won 18 of their last 19 games at home

The Thunder’s last 3 home games have gone over the Total

The Thunder are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games as a home favorite

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

