Heat vs. Warriors Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 7

It’s Tuesday, January 7, and the Miami Heat (17-17) and the Golden State Warriors (18-17) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Heat were in Sacramento last night and lost in Double OT 123-118. They have now lost three straight, and they head into this game with Golden State still without Jimmy Butler. Meanwhile, the Warriors we blown out by 30 at home by the same Kings that just took out Miami.

The Heat are currently 6-10 on the road with a point differential of +1, while the Warriors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Heat vs. Warriors today

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Time: 10:00 pm EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Heat vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Miami Heat (+229), Golden State Warriors (-280)

Spread: Warriors -7

Over/Under: 219.5 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 108.69, and the Warriors 112.33.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Heat vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects the home team to cover: Golden State -9

“Tough to imagine a worse spot in the entire 82 game schedule for the Heat, on a back-to-back after a double OT game and without their top player. Will add in-game if there is some last gasp effort out of Miami in the 1H.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is not expecting much from Bam Adebayo and the Heat: Bam Adebayo Under 30.5 PRA (-115) and Warriors -9 (-110)

“The Miami Heat are disheveled right now, and Jimmy Butler’s comments and actions are likely a reason why. Miami has lost three straight to Indiana, Utah, plus Sacramento, and are in a bad travel spot. Miami is in the second game of a six-game road trip West and lost in OT to the Kings last night, so this trip couldn’t come at a worse time.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is also backing the Warriors: Golden State -9

“Steph Curry is dropping a 40 piece tonight. Without Jimmy on the floor, their defensive acumen is not very high. I faded the Heat yesterday with an expectation of betting on them tonight. However, they went to Double OT in the first leg of their long road trip. It’s an easy fade spot.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Warriors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Warriors on Tuesday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The OVER is 7-3 in the Heat’s and the Warriors’ last 5 games combined

The Heat are 7-10 against the spread on the road this season

The OVER is 12-8 in the Heat’s last 10 games on the road and the Warriors’ last 10 at home combined

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)