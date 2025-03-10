Hornets vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 10

It’s Monday, March 10, and the Charlotte Hornets (15-48) and Miami Heat (29-34) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Hornets are currently 5-24 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Miami is 2-0 against Charlotte this season with wins of 4 and 8 points.

Charlotte is 1-9 over the last 10 games and coming off a 105-102 win against Brooklyn. Miami is on a three-game losing streak and 1-4 over the previous five games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Heat live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hornets vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Hornets (+327), Heat (-424)

Spread: Heat -9.5

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 106.89, and the Heat 111.84.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Hornets vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Miami to cover against Charlotte:

“The Hornets are 2-0 ATS in the last two games but failed to cover three consecutive before that. Miami was on a 6-0 ATS streak before losing outright to Chicago in the past game for their third straight ML loss (Cleveland, Minnesota, Chicago). I like the current status of the Heat for a bounce-back against a team they are 2-0 against, so it’s Miami or pass for me. This is the third game in four days for both teams, which is a tough spot, so the Under isn’t a bad look either.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Heat on Monday

The Hornets have lost their last 11 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Heat and the Hornets have stayed under the Total

The Heat have gone 29-34 ATS this season

The Heat are on a 6-game win streak at home to the Hornets

