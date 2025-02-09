Hornets vs. Pistons Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 9

It’s Sunday, February 9, and the Charlotte Hornets (13-36) and Detroit Pistons (26-26) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Hornets snapped a 6-game losing streak Friday night knocking off the San Antonio Spurs, 117-116. Detroit got back in the win column after a couple losses with a 125-112 win over Philadelphia Friday night.

The Hornets are currently 4-16 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Pistons have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hornets vs. Pistons today

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Game odds for Hornets vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Hornets (+361), Pistons (-474)

Spread: Pistons -9.5

Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 109.97, and the Pistons 114.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Hornets vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Pistons on Sunday

The Pistons have lost 14 of 25 games this season following a win

9 of the Hornets’ last 11 road matchups against the Pistons have stayed under the Total

The Hornets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Each of the Pistons’ last 5 home games against the Hornets have stayed under the Total

