Hornets vs. Raptors Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 9

It’s Wednesday, April 9, and the Charlotte Hornets (19-60) and Toronto Raptors (29-50) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Hornets are currently 7-31 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Raptors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. The season series is tied up 1-1 between Toronto and Charlotte.

Toronto is 5-3 over the last eight games and coming off an 11-point win over Brooklyn. Charlotte lost four straight games and nine of the past 10 contests.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Raptors live today

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hornets vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Hornets (+250), Raptors (-312)

Spread: Raptors -7.5

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 105.93, and the Raptors 109.84.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hornets vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under:

“The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back and after the early showing against Memphis, I’d pass on anything but under related to Charlotte for the remaining few games. Toronto is out of the playoff mix, so I expect a lot of bench players in this matchup. It’s Under or pass for me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Hornets have lost 16 of their last 19 games on the road

The Raptors’ last 4 home games have stayed under the Total

The Raptors have won 8 straight home games against the Hornets

