Jazz vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 31

It’s Monday, March 31, and the Utah Jazz (16-59) and Charlotte Hornets (18-56) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Jazz are currently 7-29 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Charlotte won the only meeting of the season versus Utah, 117-112, on January 15.

Utah has lost the past five games and 15 of the previous 16 contests. Charlotte also dropped the past five games and seven of the last eight outings.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Hornets live today

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Jazz vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Jazz (-115), Hornets (-104)

Spread: Jazz -1

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 109.77, and the Hornets 109.25.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Jazz vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Jazz and Hornets:

“Utah has the rest advantage here with two days of rest compared to Charlotte who lost last night to the Pelicans (98-94). Charlotte rested its starters over the final eight minutes of a close contest with New Orleans last night, signaling the tank is on. It’s hard to trust either team, I’d lean toward the Jazz if I had to pick a winner, but Under is likely the best bet in an ugly contest.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Charlotte Hornets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Hornets on Monday

The Jazz have won 5 of their last 6 games at the Hornets

7 of the Hornets’ last 9 home matchups with the Jazz have gone over the Total

The Hornets have failed to cover in their last 5 games

